MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Short Interest Up 53.4% in February

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,123 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the January 29th total of 15,069 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BNKU opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of -5.19. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $40.76.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Company Profile
