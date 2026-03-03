MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Short Interest Up 53.4% in February

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,123 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the January 29th total of 15,069 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNKU opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of -5.19. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $40.76.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs alerts:

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry. our incredible team of over 46,000 people is just the tip of the iceberg. you should get to know us. we’re here to help.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks 3X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.