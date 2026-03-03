Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,924 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 433.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total value of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,957,654. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $45,575,889. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

Read Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 6.7%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.03, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.