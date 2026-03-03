EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,558,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IXN stock opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

