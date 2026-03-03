MAI Capital Management Sells 33,870 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,870 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

