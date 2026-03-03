CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Director Krishna Srinivasan Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) Director Krishna Srinivasan purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,250. This represents a 800.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Krishna Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CS Disco alerts:

On Thursday, February 26th, Krishna Srinivasan purchased 5,000 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE LAW opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.08. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CS Disco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CS Disco by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the second quarter worth $51,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc is a provider of cloud-native, artificial intelligence-driven legal applications designed to streamline e-discovery, document review and compliance processes for law firms and corporate legal departments. The Austin, Texas–based company offers a unified platform that automates labor-intensive tasks using machine learning and predictive analytics, enabling legal professionals to process, search and review large volumes of data with greater speed and accuracy.

At the core of CS Disco’s product suite is its flagship e-discovery application, which supports early case assessment, data processing, review analytics and production workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.