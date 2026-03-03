Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 550.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Reliance were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Reliance by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 31.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $7,738,177.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Research raised Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $315.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.33.

Reliance Price Performance

RS stock opened at $322.97 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $365.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

