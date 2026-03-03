American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $19,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $1,720,876.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. This represents a 64.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.09%.The business had revenue of $604.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

