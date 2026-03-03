Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,700,000 after acquiring an additional 254,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 20.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 578,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 560,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 100,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 413,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:BOOT opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $210.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79. The business had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Featured Articles

