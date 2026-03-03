Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $391.29 and last traded at $385.70, with a volume of 2837817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $388.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

Amgen Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,162,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Featured Stories

