Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.55 and last traded at $84.2890, with a volume of 9835579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Shell from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $239.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.64). Shell had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.52%.The business had revenue of $64.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 13.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,386,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shell by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,129 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell’s principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

