Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after acquiring an additional 273,331 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $80.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

