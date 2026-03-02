WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $8.86 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH opened at $80.20 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
