General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,215,427 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE GM opened at $78.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $87.62.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.