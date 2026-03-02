Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 94,956 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $130,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

