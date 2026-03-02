Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

VAC opened at $65.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $86.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 34.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 265,278 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

