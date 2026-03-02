Short Interest in Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA) Rises By 43.6%

Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,916 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 29th total of 4,120 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Antalpha Platform in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Antalpha Platform Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTA opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 million and a PE ratio of 18.29. Antalpha Platform has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Antalpha Platform announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Antalpha Platform

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTA. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antalpha Platform in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Antalpha Platform in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antalpha Platform during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Antalpha Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

About Antalpha Platform

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines. We have developed a technology platform, Antalpha Prime, which enables our customers to apply for and manage their digital asset loans while allowing us to closely monitor collateral positions.

