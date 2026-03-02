IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $179.09 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

