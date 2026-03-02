Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $147.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

