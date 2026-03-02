Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.88.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $275.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $321.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of -182.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -479.47%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.