Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $6.52 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 834,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after buying an additional 361,398 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 714,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 148,218 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,682 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 86.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 152,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,555,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV opened at $90.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $93.10.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

