Short Interest in Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Grows By 33.1%

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 473,376 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 29th total of 355,716 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Naspers Price Performance

Shares of NPSNY opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.72. Naspers has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $15.15.

Get Naspers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPSNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Naspers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Naspers

(Get Free Report)

Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.

A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.