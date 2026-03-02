MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,337 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 23,837 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance

MRPRF stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

Merlin Properties Socimi, SA is a Spanish real estate investment trust (SOCIMI) headquartered in Madrid. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial real estate assets, including office, retail, logistics and residential properties. Merlin’s operations encompass strategic asset repositioning, leasing and day-to-day property management to enhance portfolio performance and tenant satisfaction.

Founded in April 2014 through the spin-off of Metrovacesa’s portfolio, Merlin Properties has pursued growth via disciplined investments and selective mergers, most notably its 2017 combination with Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios.

