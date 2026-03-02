Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO is Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $335,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 848,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,653,000 after acquiring an additional 229,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 161.2% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO opened at $520.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.70%.

In related news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total transaction of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,731.98. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 22,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.56, for a total value of $12,424,243.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,404,976.52. The trade was a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,358 shares of company stock valued at $52,789,173. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

