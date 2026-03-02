Waverton Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 159,504 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up 1.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $105,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 2.2% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.48.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.89. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $7,818,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.