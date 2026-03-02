Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,056,463 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,698,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $275,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after buying an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $126,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 86.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,538,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,723,000 after buying an additional 1,174,765 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $97.60 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.74.

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

