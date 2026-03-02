Mitchells & Butlers Plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Update

Mitchells & Butlers Plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,176 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 2,976 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,088.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,088.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading operators of managed pubs, bars and restaurants, trading under a portfolio of well-known brands. The company’s venues serve a broad spectrum of customers, from casual diners at family-friendly outlets to guests seeking premium steakhouse and craft bar experiences. Its core business activities encompass site management, menu development, beverage sourcing and hospitality operations across its estate.

The company’s brand portfolio includes names such as All Bar One, Toby Carvery, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Sizzling Pubs and Vintage Inns, among others.

