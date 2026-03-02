Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $821,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,442 shares of company stock worth $2,271,573. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $150.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.