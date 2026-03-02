Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Billion Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,629,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,962,970 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,127,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 16th. Barclays cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

