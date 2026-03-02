Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Receives $475.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.7143.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,300.64. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,939,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.6% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,633,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $402.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $370.70 and a 1-year high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.61%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

