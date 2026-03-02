Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $32,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $210,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of KO opened at $81.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts.

Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short?term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO.

Zacks raised near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts — Analysts lifted Q1/Q2 and FY2026–FY2028 estimates, nudging forward EPS momentum and supporting a higher valuation multiple for KO. Neutral Sentiment: Defensive rotation / momentum into blue?chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend?paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro?driven. MarketBeat Week in Review

Defensive rotation / momentum into blue?chips — MarketBeat highlighted KO as part of a broader move into defensive, dividend?paying names as tech cools; that thematic flow helps demand for KO but is macro?driven. Neutral Sentiment: Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca?Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Swire Pacific update

Swire Pacific restructuring of its Vietnam Coca?Cola stake — Corporate-level changes in regional ownership could alter local distribution/partner dynamics; impact on KO is indirect and longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press on KO as a long?running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century?plus dividend payers/reliable blue?chips supports buy?and?hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. 247WallSt dividend article

Positive press on KO as a long?running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century?plus dividend payers/reliable blue?chips supports buy?and?hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Several executives disclosed recent share sales (CFO John Murphy sold ~99,437 shares; EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000; EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold multiple blocks). Large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals remain intact. SEC filings: CFO Form 4 EVP Monica Form 4 EVP Beatriz Form 4

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,587 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,228. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.