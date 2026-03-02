Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.4%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.