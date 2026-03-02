authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 44.2% in February

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 586,790 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 29th total of 1,051,921 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 604,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 604,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at authID

In other news, Director Stephen Jeffrey Garchik sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,073,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,976.78. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of authID by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of authID in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of authID by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of authID by 59.1% during the third quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 120,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in authID by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

authID Trading Down 7.8%

About authID

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.67. authID has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

authID (NASDAQ: AUID) is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification and biometric authentication solutions. The company offers a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations securely verify user identities, prevent account takeover and reduce fraud. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, authID’s software supports biometric modalities including facial recognition, voice verification and liveness detection to ensure that customers are who they claim to be.

The company’s flagship product suite enables enterprises to integrate identity proofing and continuous authentication into their online and mobile applications.

