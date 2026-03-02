Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,938,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 112.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,147,000 after buying an additional 763,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $380.71 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

