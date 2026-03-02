WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $25.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $98.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

