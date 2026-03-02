Smart Money Group LLC Invests $1.13 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $413,335,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 34.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,450.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,322.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,087.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

