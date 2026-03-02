VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in VTEX during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 257,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,304. VTEX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $629.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. VTEX had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

