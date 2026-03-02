Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

CTVA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.23. 391,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

