iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,005 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 29th total of 84,690 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance
TCHI stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,013. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 402.0%.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
