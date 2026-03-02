iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,005 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 29th total of 84,690 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

TCHI stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,013. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Get iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 402.0%.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.