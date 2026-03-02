VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 185,164 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 29th total of 135,497 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,544 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,544 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,531,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,447,000 after purchasing an additional 912,446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,588,000 after buying an additional 1,249,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,931,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,181 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,399,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,410,000 after buying an additional 659,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,231. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

