Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE:RPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Ridgepost Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Ridgepost Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Ridgepost Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPC

Ridgepost Capital Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

RPC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 31,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $888.88 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.84. Ridgepost Capital has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

In other news, Director Robert B. Stewart, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 149,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,571.75. This represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Ridgepost Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P10 (NYSE: RPC) is an oilfield services company that provides specialized equipment and field services to upstream oil and gas operators. The company focuses on supplying non?exclusive, rental and production support products and technical services that help customers complete, produce and maintain wells. Its offerings are designed to support a range of onshore operations, with emphasis on scalable, modular solutions that can be deployed across multiple basins.

Products and services typically include surface and downhole rental tools, completion and production accessories, well intervention and maintenance services, and related operational support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgepost Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgepost Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.