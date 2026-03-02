KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,583.30. This trade represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,550. This represents a 27.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 343,872 shares of company stock valued at $35,367,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

