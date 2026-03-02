Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viavi Solutions traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $32.3080, with a volume of 1221529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,176,092.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,592,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,803,485. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 744,760 shares of company stock worth $17,132,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 8.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

