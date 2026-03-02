Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Up 53.1% in February

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,243,917 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the January 29th total of 812,433 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,636 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VREX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,989,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 126,396 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,136,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,244,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 843,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,082,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 173,703 shares during the period.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $541.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.83 million. Varex Imaging has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company’s medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.