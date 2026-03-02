GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 814,564 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 628,399 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 348,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,526. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.