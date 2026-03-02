GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 814,564 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 29th total of 628,399 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,046,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 348,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,526. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

