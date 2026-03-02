Smart Money Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,349 Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,885.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 556,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 143,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $32.84 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1066 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

