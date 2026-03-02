Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stake Boosted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $58,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $356,643,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2,134.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 993,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,215,000 after acquiring an additional 948,634 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,307,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,148,000 after purchasing an additional 807,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $62.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

