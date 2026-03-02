Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,295 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,160,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $319.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.34 and a 200 day moving average of $342.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

