Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,295 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,160,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVGO opened at $319.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.34 and a 200 day moving average of $342.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Management says Broadcom expects to sell at least 1 million 3D?stacked chips by 2027 — concrete volume target that supports future revenue growth tied to AI infrastructure. Exclusive: Broadcom expects to sell 1 million 3D stacked chips by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled a new 3D?stacked/advanced chip and set a goal of 1M sales by 2027 — product roadmap and go?to?market cadence that can expand AI/5G TAM and justify premium margins. Broadcom Unveils New Chip, Aims for 1M Sales by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company has begun shipping a 3.5D face?to?face compute SoC aimed at AI workloads — product commercialization progress reduces execution risk for the AI revenue narrative. Broadcom Ships 3.5D Face-to-Face Compute SoC Powering AI Revolution
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons with NVIDIA highlight relative strengths and tradeoffs (growth, debt, valuation); these pieces can influence positioning but don’t change Broadcom’s product momentum. NVIDIA vs. Broadcom: The Smarter AI Stock to Buy for March 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Broadcom’s upcoming earnings as a near?term catalyst — investors will watch revenue cadence and AI backlog details. MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/23 – 02/27
- Negative Sentiment: Broadcom shares fell in the wake of NVIDIA’s blowout results as investors rotated into NVDA and took profits in other AI?exposed chip names — short?term selling pressure from sector re?rating. Broadcom Falls After Nvidia Earnings, but Here’s Why Investors Should Still Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and headlines point to “what’s driving weakness” in the stock — framing that can amplify selling during a tech?to?defensive rotation. What’s driving the weakness in Broadcom stock Thursday?
- Negative Sentiment: Pre?earnings caution: analysts warn a tech rotation or a mixed Q1 guide could trigger another short?term selloff — risk to near?term sentiment despite strong product news. Broadcom Q1 Preview: Tech Rotation Could Trigger Another Irrational Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund MIG Capital trimmed its AVGO stake — a small institutional sell signal that can add to near?term pressure. MIG Capital Trims Broadcom Inc. Stake by 18,461 Shares
A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
