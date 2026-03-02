Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 148,111 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,430,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,111 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $565,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $70.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

