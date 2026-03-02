US Bancorp DE Sells 13,370 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,034,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,086,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33,184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.9%

BUD stock opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.