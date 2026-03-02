Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $884.64 Million Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,004,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,285 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $884,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,867,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,726,000 after purchasing an additional 521,132 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 289.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 358,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,856,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $2,670,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Bank Of Canada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — RBC reported EPS of $2.94 vs. the $2.81 consensus and revenue of $13.18B (vs. $12.6B est.), driven by growth in personal banking, wealth management and capital markets; this supports the bank’s earnings outlook and valuation. Zacks: RY beats Q1 earnings

Q1 results beat expectations — RBC reported EPS of $2.94 vs. the $2.81 consensus and revenue of $13.18B (vs. $12.6B est.), driven by growth in personal banking, wealth management and capital markets; this supports the bank’s earnings outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Net income and revenue momentum — reporting showed ~13% net income growth and broad-based revenue strength across retail and capital markets, echoing peer-beating results for Canadian banks this quarter. Financial Post: RBC tops earnings estimates

Net income and revenue momentum — reporting showed ~13% net income growth and broad-based revenue strength across retail and capital markets, echoing peer-beating results for Canadian banks this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained and investor-friendly payout — RBC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 (annualized yield ~3.9%, ex-dividend April 23), which supports yield-seeking investors and long-term total-return expectations.

Dividend maintained and investor-friendly payout — RBC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 (annualized yield ~3.9%, ex-dividend April 23), which supports yield-seeking investors and long-term total-return expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials released — the company posted its Q1 earnings presentation and call materials (useful for assessing segment-level trends and management commentary). Seeking Alpha: Q1 presentation

Earnings materials released — the company posted its Q1 earnings presentation and call materials (useful for assessing segment-level trends and management commentary). Neutral Sentiment: RBC’s capital markets research remains active — the bank’s equity research is initiating and updating coverage (e.g., Eli Lilly, AbbVie), which speaks to the franchise’s research reach but has limited direct impact on RY’s near-term stock moves. InsiderMonkey: RBC initiates LLY coverage

RBC’s capital markets research remains active — the bank’s equity research is initiating and updating coverage (e.g., Eli Lilly, AbbVie), which speaks to the franchise’s research reach but has limited direct impact on RY’s near-term stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Talent attrition and trading losses in high?yield desk — reports say at least five high?yield analysts/traders have left after losses tied to the First Brands Group collapse, raising concerns about risk controls, P&L volatility in the corporate credit franchise and potential reputational/human?capital costs. Financial Post: High-yield desk attrition

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $167.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $13.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

